Rutene Spooner's show, Thoroughly Modern Maui, should be compulsory viewing for all New Zealanders. Photo / Supplied

Forget safety videos, if Air New Zealand want to really introduce passengers to Aotearoa then perhaps they should get Rūtene Spooner on board.

Rūtene’s show, Thoroughly Modern Māui, is something every New Zealander should watch, as should every visitor to our beautiful land. In just one hour, Rūtene takes his audience on a journey of discovery and learning, all delivered with humour, melody and masterful storytelling.

Over the course of the show, he channels Māui-Tikitiki-A-Taranga (Māui for short) as he reflects on identity, language, and racism in a way that makes the audience think and empathise without feeling attacked or uncomfortable.

His country-music style waiata on how to pronounce Māori words and names correctly should be played in every kindergarten and school in the country, as he gently pokes fun at people’s inability (actually refusal) to pronounce simple place names correctly.

Rūtene’s show is packed with clever korero alongside an incredible vocal performance. and he constantly finds, makes and builds connections with everyone in the room. He has the ability to find the humour in everything - reflecting on the past few pandemic years as being “the ones we bought from Wish” while not trivialising people’s experiences - his song about wanting to wear a hoodie will resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves profiled or judged based on race.

In many ways, the show is a typical cabaret, complete with plenty of rhinestones, but Rūtene has given it a Māori makeover that lifts it up to something deserving of its own category entirely.

The backing band, Pork Bones and Harmony, adds another dimension to the show as well, and a clear whanaungatanga (connection) between Rūtene and the band members added even more to the experience, drawing the audience into their circle throughout.

Masterful storytelling, incredible harmonies and waiata and skilled showmanship combine to ensure the audience will all feel inspired to “wiri in the air like you just don’t care” with the added bonus of having learned a thing or two.