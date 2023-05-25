Galileo, Scaramouche, Buddy and ensemble bring a high energy jukebox musical to life in this production.

Queen is most certainly king in New Plymouth Operatic’s We Will Rock You.

A musical built around the songs and lyrics of Freddie Mercury and Queen with a script by comedic genius Ben Elton is never going to be average, and New Plymouth Operatic’s version of this popular jukebox musical is anything but average.

It’s loud, it’s energetic and it is guaranteed to get you singing and clapping along as the cast belt out one classic hit after another.

It’s not just “projecting voices to reach all three tiers of seating” loud either, it is really loud. Maybe to the point of feeling a little bit shouty at times, but combined with incredible costumes, great use of light and props and fast-paced clever choreography it combines to be a fantastic assault on the senses that captures all the feels of a classic rock concert.

Set in a futuristic world in which music, art and creativity are outlawed in favour of one-size-fits-all computer-generated entertainment and lives are lived entirely online, there’s a clear message contained in the plot, and a clear hero in the shape of the long-prophesised dreamer, a young man called Galileo Figaro (William Deane) who can hear words in his head from long ago rock songs.

He meets and joins with other rebels, the fiercely feminist and non-conforming Scaramouche (Danica Manson) and members of the Bohemians led by Brit (Sonny Deacle), Oz (Krystal Leuthard) and Buddy (Shaun Campbell). Together they fight to find the long-lost relic of times-gone by - an electric guitar - in order to free the world from the reign of the evil Killer Queen (Elicia-May Hitchcock) and her henchman Khashoggi (Jared Hill).

All of the cast do a fantastic job in taking classic rock songs and not only making them their own, but at times even elevating them - Fat Bottomed Girls takes on a whole new level when performed by Elicia-May and the Yuppies, while Danica’s version of Somebody to Love brings a beautiful vulnerability to her character, especially against the Teen Queens mean girls style response that will have every teenager in the audience recognising.

She's a Killer Queen and Elicia-May Hitchcock absolutely kills it in her performance in We Will Rock You.

Elicia-May is a fantastic Killer Queen, and under Richard Neame’s thoughtful direction she plays the role to nasty perfection with a diva-esque energy that never falters. She has a powerful voice and uses it well in this show, combined with great stage presence throughout.

Jared Hill’s Khashoggi is creepily well played. He gives him a muted yet sinister persona, and channels the very best (or worst?) of Bond villians as he works to carry out his Queen’s bidding.

Sonny Deacle never misses a beat as leader of the Bohemians, Brit. An incredibly talented actor, Sonny puts on what has to be one of the best performances not just in his career but potentially one of the best Brit’s seen on stage anywhere. The role could have been written for him, so perfectly does he perform every part of his role. Note to other theatre companies - if you are planning to put on We Will Rock You - check Sonny’s availability before you set your dates if you want to rock your audience’s world.

Sonny is well-matched on stage by Krystal Leuthard. Another talented local actor, playing Oz Krystal is the perfect foil to Sonny’s Brit. Their musical numbers are packed with energy and they leave the audience wanting more - it’s a shame their characters don’t get so much of the spotlight in the later part of the show as they really are fantastic to watch.

Danica Manson and William Deane play Scaramouche and Galileo in New Plymouth Operatic's We Will Rock You, opening this week at the TSB Showplace.

Another perfectly paired duo are William Deane and Danica Manson. As Galileo and Scaramouche they are leads in the show and are both perfectly cast. Blessed with great lines in the script, comedic timing is vital to the pace and humour of much of the show and they both rise to the challenge. Well matched vocally, it’s an absolute delight to hear them sing You’re My Best Friend in the first act, while Hammer to Fall in the second act is deservedly an audience favourite. They both know their characters well and ensure the audience do too.

When it comes to audience favourites, Shaun Campbell as Buddy wins. Playing an archetypal old rocker, not only does his character have some of the absolute best one-liners in the show, Shaun has the acting skills to deliver them. He deserves more time on stage than the script allows and deserves every moment of applause he gets throughout.

There is some fantastic choreography in this show, it’s fast, clever and fairly complicated at times, and the ensemble do a great job overall in meeting the challenge. Lighting is also key, and the lighting crew really get to show off their skills in this production.

It’s clear the cast love this show, and you will too. Go see it and get a live and in colour lesson as to why live music is the best music and rock never dies. Whether you are a Queen fan or not, this production is guaranteed to blow your mind.

The Details

What: New Plymouth Operatic presents We Will Rock You

When: May 25 to June 10

Where: TSB Showplace, New Plymouth

Details: Tickets available via Ticketek