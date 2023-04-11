Morris West (left) and Dave Rohe offer what feels like an acting masterclass as they bring The Sunshine Boys to life on stage at New Plymouth Little Theatre. Photo / Supplied

OPINION

A play focused on two grumpy old men might not seem like a positive viewing choice, but when those grumpy old men are brought to life by the talented Dave Rohe (Willie Clark) and Morris West (Al Lewis), it becomes as bright and enjoyable as the sunshine in the title.

The play’s premise is simple. The aforementioned grumpy old men, Willie and Al, are two down-on-their-luck (or fame) vaudevillians. They have a chance of one last moment in the spotlight they both miss, but it relies on their ability to get along — something the quarrelsome duo struggle to do.

As the duo bicker, argue and generally channel their inner toddlers throughout the play, the comedic timing of Dave and Morris never misses a beat. The pair are well matched on stage, and their facial expressions and body language are skilfully tuned to get as many laughs as the lines they deliver. Watching Dave and Morris together on stage is akin to being treated to a personal masterclass in comedy, and it is to be hoped the duo team up again for more plays in Taranaki.

Willie’s long-suffering nephew and agent Ben is played by Mike Bugbee, and he absolutely owns the role. His character is frequently the set-up guy, in that he gives Dave the chance to deliver some absolutely hysterical retorts, but Mike makes sure his character doesn’t get lost in the laughter Dave grabs from the audience. Instead, he uses his character to get the audience’s emotions going, making sure they view his curmudgeonly uncle through his eyes and so feel more sympathetic to Willie than they might otherwise. With two such strong actors in Dave and Morris, Mike does a fantastic job in matching them on stage, keeping the play’s energy absolutely fizzing throughout.

Nicci Smith is the long-suffering nurse tasked with looking after Willie in later parts of the play. She is nicely cast in this, and keeps the pace going throughout. As with Mike’s role, much of her part is to provide the start points for Willie’s jokes and retorts, and she does a great job in doing so. Actors Iain Malloy (Eddie) and Steve Wright (various bit parts, plus voice-over etc) are given a formidable challenge — to match the energy and talent of lead actors Dave and Morris, and both actors do a great job in meeting that challenge.

Delaney Groenewald takes the role of the vaudeville-style nurse and absolutely owns it. This part is possibly the trickiest in some ways, because for modern audiences the sterotypical “pretty nurse” jokes can feel a little off. Not when Delaney is the one in the part, however, as she beautifully captures the vaudevillian style, exaggerating it in a way that encourages the audience to relax into laughing at it, and to put any awkwardness aside for the sake of the play and the plotline. The part is small, script-wise, but in Delaney’s hands, it is big, bold and absolutely beautiful to watch.

Because this review is based on a rehearsal rather than a scheduled performance, sound and lighting were still being fine-tuned. What this reviewer saw and heard from those departments was excellent, however, and audiences are certainly in for a treat before the curtain even lifts at the start. The wardrobe department did a great job, with every character’s outfit clearly well thought out and executed. The set was also well designed, with all bar one scene taking place in the same location, the build needed to set the scene well, and it did. It immediately transported the audience to a time and place far away from a cold Taranaki day. That, combined with the fantastic acting on stage — along with a great script — shook any winter blues away.

The Details:

What: New Plymouth Little Theatre — The Sunshine Boys

When: April 12 to 22

Tickets: https://www.iticket.co.nz







