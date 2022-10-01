Copies of the book are available from Paper Plus Stratford. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The title of Rolland McKellar's book about Ronald Hugh Morrieson - A Towering Talent - is a clever play on words that could have even more meaning than Rolland himself has intended.

With the cover artwork, by talented Taranaki artist Bernice McKellar, featuring Ronald Hugh Morrieson as a young man with Hāwera's water tower pictured behind him, the reference to Hāwera's famous landmark is clear.

Then there is the fact the tower was referenced in Hugh Morrieson's writing more than once, with one of his works, Is X real, retitled The Tower.

Then comes the clever wordplay, using the word towering to mean impressive and great when talking about Hugh Morrieson's unquestionable talent.

A fourth meaning, however, can be derived from this title, as the talent isn't just visible in Hugh Morrieson's work, but also in the meticulous, thoughtful and insightful research undertaken by Rolland himself, who has put together a book that doesn't just tell the story of Hugh Morrieson, but gives a voice to those who knew him and, in doing so, gives a unique slant to this biographical work that will inform generations to come.

Rolland spent over 12 years researching and writing this book, and some of the 40 people he interviewed as part of his research have since died. Fortunately for literary scholars interested in Ronald Hugh Morrieson, their recollections haven't died with them, thanks to Rolland's work in recording and retelling those memories.

A Towering Talent isn't the first biography to have been written on Ronald Hugh Morrieson, but it is an important one.

The recollections of those who knew Hugh Morrieson, such as Heather Belle Tweedie, who was possibly his closest female friend, bring fresh insight into the man behind the genius writer.

Heather and Ronald met through a girlfriend of Ronald's, Georgina Morgan, who was working at the Central Hotel in Hāwera when Heather began work there as a cook.

In Rolland's book, Heather recalls her first impressions of Ron, as she referred to him. His looks seemed insignificant she said, but by the end of their first meeting, "I knew the meaning of the word charisma".

Heather might have been Ronald's closest female friend - the pair stayed in touch throughout their lives, but author Maurice Shadbolt was one of Ronald's closest literary friends and his recollections and impressions of Ronald add further depth to the book.

Then there are the recollections of those who knew Ronald through music, either playing with him or receiving music lessons from him, all bringing a fresh perspective and giving new and differing perspectives on just what Ronald was like to know.

Rolland McKellar is a gifted biographer, who presents the information in an engaging and readable manner, without imposing his own opinions and thoughts on the reader. The result is a book that is a must-read for anyone interested in the life of one of Aotearoa's most talented novelists.

Published as a limited edition, there are just 200 copies of the book available, with each one individually numbered.

The book is available directly from Rolland: rtdmckellar@xtra.co.nz or from PaperPlus Stratford (cash sales only).