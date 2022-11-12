Matt and Rich aka The Listies took the audience on a bellyaching hilarious adventure. Photo/ Supplied

There's something magical about the Spiegeltent.

Whether it's your first time entering the tent or you've been there before, it's always magical to step inside and take your seat ready to watch the performers.

There was plenty of magic on Sunday when the Listies aka Richard Higgins and Matt Kelly presented their family show ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing) which covers a subject every family member can agree is daunting: bedtime.

Right from the get-go Matt and Rich captured the audience in their world, more specifically their home.

Rich played the role of someone, who like many of us, just wanted to get their eight hours of sleep while Matt played the role of an energised flatmate.

Even a technical difficulty with Rich's microphone didn't stop the flow. Instead, Rich incorporated the sound crew into the performance, and the audience laughed at 'Ben and Jerry' who just wanted icecream.

For 60 minutes Rich and Matt took the audience on a bellyaching hilarious adventure, in which Matt did everything to avoid hitting the sack.

From watering the plants, messing up Rich's perfectly organised clothes, and singing lullabies of doom, it was all about procrastination.

With the clever use of props the stage turned into the living room, the bedroom and even the scene of Rich and Matt's version of Jack and the Beans Talk, where the not-so-magical beans resulted in Rich becoming a gastronaut, powered by the fuel of baked beans.

Matt and Rich captured the essence of kidult humour perfectly, with plenty of puns and jokes.

Sometimes we all need a simple joke such as a gastronaut or pun to fully let out a bellyaching laugh, and roll on the floor and laugh and Matt and Rich achieved just that.