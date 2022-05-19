Jim Tucker's latest book is a fascinating and thoughtful personal journey through decades of New Zealand journalism. Photo / supplied

When it comes to journalism in Aotearoa New Zealand, Jim Tucker is one of the best-known, and respected, names.

From his early days as a cadet reporter back in the mid-60s, Jim has built a career not only just as an award-winning journalist and editor, but also teaching thousands of future journalists as well as writing books on the subject. You will likely find a copy of at least one of the journalism textbooks he has written, edited or contributed to in every newsroom across the country.

He's also written several biographies, but while each of those is a good read, you can't help but feel he has truly saved the best for last when it comes to choosing the most interesting subject of all.

Jim's latest publication - Flair and Loathing on the Front Page - is the first in a planned series of his memoirs and is a fascinating, and entertaining, read.

How could it not be - with such an erudite and articulate author/subject? Jim takes the reader on a journey through New Zealand journalism, from the regional newsrooms of Taranaki to the big smoke of Auckland, in such an engaging way you can almost smell the cigarette smoke of the newsroom and hear the screams of the subeditor faced with grammatical crimes.

Whether he is writing about his early days growing up in New Plymouth, recounting a tale of his father baking bread for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, or reflecting on the first murder he covered, Jim's methodical, clear, informed writing style shines through.

As Jim takes readers on a journey down memory lane, his tales of his childhood in New Plymouth, Taranaki, give insight into the character of the man that child became. Tales of bullying explain his desire to speak up for injustice, while a family trip to Australia ignited his interest in exploring the world beyond Mt Messenger.

Jim covers topics as diverse as murder and provincial rugby in the book, all with unflinching honesty even when it comes to identifying his own mistakes and errors.

Personal regrets such as advising a certain young Osa Kightley to change his first name to Oscar are given an honest and thoughtful reflection in the book, making it feel like a very intimate read in parts, with the reader almost eavesdropping on Jim's own thoughts and memories, rather than ones carefully edited for public consumption.

The book is packed with plenty of photos and clippings, many of which were collected by Jim's mother, Cath, as she proudly watched her sons Jim and Rob follow their passions and build their careers as a journalist and photographer respectively.

While this first part of Jim's planned three-part memoir series focuses on his years as a journalist, it would be a mistake to think it is therefore only of interest to other journalists or those working in other parts of the media industry.

These memoirs are far more than simply a journey into journalistic days gone by, and are an enjoyable and educational read for anyone who has ever picked up a newspaper and read more than just the headline.

Flair and Loathing on the Front Page part one, $25, is available through jimtuckermedia.com.