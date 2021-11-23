Review: Emma's special friend is a timely tale in these Covid times

Bernice with her latest book. Photo / Facebook

Bernice Hintz is passionate about flying, and has put pen to paper to share that love of flying with children worldwide.

Bernice's latest book, Emma's Special Friend, is an inspiring tale for young readers about a plane called Emma and her fellow flying friends.

Beautiful illustrations by the talented Les Worsley bring Emma's story to life and young readers will love reading about Emma, her newest friend Patricia and all the other characters in the book.

Young readers may have already met Emma in Bernice's earlier book, Emma Goes Flipping, but whether Emma is a new character or not to your young readers, she will definitely be a favourite one after they read this book.

In this story, Emma and her friends are in lockdown and unable to fly, something young readers will obviously find relatable right now. Emma isn't sure about the newest plane to move into her hangar, Patricia Puggles, but soon learns everyone has an interesting story if you bother to listen.

Patricia is an acrobatic plane, and her stories of adventures overseas while she was competing in acrobatic competitions are delightfully descriptive.

Emma's Special Friend can be purchased for $25 from Bernice, contact her: ZKCJEmma@gmail.com.