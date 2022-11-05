They can relax - no negative criticism here. Photo / Supplied

Caption: They can relax - no negative criticism here. Photo / Supplied

Caption: The costumes, cast and choreography are all of a matching high standard. Photo / Supplied

Caption: Drew Noble (centre) and Tessa Deacle (left) have great chemistry on stage and are well-matched in their roles. Photo / Supplied

Byline: Ilona Hanne

Barely 10 minutes into 4th Wall Theatre's production of Curtains, the subject of theatre critics comes up.

"Critics! Who'd make a living out of killing other people's dreams?" sings Carmen, (Rebecca Williamson) as her fellow cast members join in eviscerating theatre critics for their very existence.

Clearly, the critics they were talking and singing about hadn't been to see this particular production, because no dreams need killing here.

From start to finish, this production is a fun, energetic, colourful and tuneful show that brings together all that is good about live theatre.

From the costuming to the choreography, the casting to the stage design, every detail in the show combines to ensure the audience is entertained from start to finish.

Curtains - A Musical Whodunnit is from the creative musical writing genius of John Kander and Fred Ebb - the duo behind Cabaret and Chicago.

Audience members might have found themselves slightly disappointed as the cast hoofed through an opening number that noticeably lacked the level of sophistication those other musicals contain.

But - surprise! The dire opening act is in fact, all part of the act, as this musical is in fact a musical within a musical, and that opening number is part of the fictitious company's flop show Robbin' Hood.

As the lead actress Jessica Cranshaw (played by Meredith Jackson) collapses and dies on stage, the cast and crew of the fictitious company find themselves sequestered at the theatre while detective and musical fanatic Frank Cioffi attempts to solve the case.

Meredith is a talented actor and convincingly plays the role of Jessica, an actor who is anything but talented. While she isn't on stage for long in the role, she sets a high standard for the rest of the cast to follow.

It's a challenge they all rise to, without exception. Lead actor Drew Noble is outstanding in the role of Frank Cioffi, putting on a polished performance throughout. He has excellent comedic timing and makes the most of every one-liner his character gets.

Local actor Tessa Deacle plays Niki Harris, the detective's love interest in this show, and is a joy to watch in the role. A talented singer, she comes into her own as she sings A Tough Act To Follow with Drew and company.

Tessa's brother Sonny is another talented local actor in this show, playing the character of composer Aaron Fox, who used to be in a relationship with songwriter Georgia Hendricks. A soulful singer, his performance of I Miss The Music is one of the many highlights of the show.

Sonny is well-matched on stage by Lauren Heaysman, playing Georgia, and their song Thinking Of Him is beautifully melodic and thoughtfully done.

Rebecca Williamson has some of the best lines of the show as Carmen Bernstein, producer of the ill-fated show within a show, Robbin' Hood, and she doesn't miss a beat throughout. Her accent, mannerisms and facial expressions are all faultless.

Another faultless performer is Aviv Liron playing the show-within-a-show's director Christopher Belling. He puts a delightful spin on the character, creating an outrageous sardonic caricature that the audience can't help but love. While Aviv and his family are relatively new to New Zealand, it's clear Aviv has found his home on the 4th Wall stage and he is a performer to watch out for in the future.

Hannah Ligget's portrayal of Bambi, or Elaine as her mother Carmen still calls her, is perfectly on point, with Hannah bringing a real thoughtfulness to her character.

This show has an incredibly strong male cast, with Grayson Richards, Laurie Neville, Finlay Morris and Christopher Murray all equally well cast in the production. With such talented actors sharing a stage with him, 14-year-old Charlie Betts as Detective O'Farrell is certainly in great company, and he makes the most of it, showing just how talented he is every time he steps on the stage.

Choreographer Helena Harvey and musical director Phillip Malcolm have worked brilliantly together in this production, creating a show packed with music and movement. A highlight has to be the number He Did It, which is not only nicely choreographed but flawlessly executed by every cast member on stage, with not a misstep to be seen.

Helena is also a director of the show, along with Cameron McHugh, and they really have brought out the absolute best in the script, the music and the actors themselves.

This is a feel-good musical whodunnit that will have you leaving the theatre with a smile. There might be plenty of dead bodies in the plot, but rest assured great theatre is truly alive and kicking and this show proves it. In the words of the closing song, this show is going to be a rough act to follow.