The committee is appealing for information as it works to repair the monument. Photo / Supplied

The committee is appealing for information as it works to repair the monument. Photo / Supplied

The Republic of Whangamomona committee is appealing for information about a Taranaki surveyor.

Committee member Tracey Haskell says the committee is appealing for any information regarding Joshua Morgan and his family, as it works to repair his monument.

She says the monument was broken after a tree fell on it and as they work to repair it, they want to find out more about his family.

"His wife's ashes were spread at the monument, there is no mention of her at the monument but I'd like to get in touch with the family to see if they'd like us to add a plaque to commemorate her."

Joshua Morgan, born in 1858, was a surveyor who worked to survey the road through the Tangarakau Gorge.

On April 12, 1892, Sydney Weetman, chief surveyor for Taranaki, received instructions for a "detailed survey of a dray road" to be made through the Tangarakau Gorge.

Sydney chose Mr G.T. Robinson, a road surveyor, to oversee this work. Letters from Robinson to Weetman show his confidence in Joshua Morgan.

Joshua started the surveying work from the head of the Mangaotuku Valley near the Pohokura Saddle around 1888. He worked to improve the road over the Whangamomona Saddle and carry it on to Ohura, with the aim of meeting up with Mr W. Adams' party.

In 1888, Joshua married Anne Dent and four years later they had their first child, Edith Leila.

While in charge of this survey party, Joshua Morgan become severely ill. He died on March 3, 1893, aged 35. He was buried where he died, 200m from the Forgotten World Highway he helped peg.

Anne never remarried and, although she moved to Auckland, her dying wish 60 years

later was for her ashes to be buried beside Joshua.

Her ashes are above where the monument for Joshua stands.

Tracey says the committee would like to honour Joshua by repairing the monument and honour Anne with a plaque at the site.

"We'd love to contact the family to see if they'd like this."

She says the Stratford District Council has organised a headstone specialist to repair the cross.

"However, we still want to show tribute to the woman Joshua loved so we would love to reach out to the family."

■ Anyone with information can contact Tracey via email: haskelltracey@gmail.com.