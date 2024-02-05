The two-day 2024 Mountain RC Motors Helicopter Fun Fly event is taking place again this year. Pictured here are pilots with radio-controlled helicopters at the 2023 event.

Over 20 remote-controlled helicopters will take to the skies for an upcoming event.

This month, Taranaki RC Helicopters will host the two-day 2024 Mountain RC Motors Helicopter Fun Fly event. Stephen Engelbrecht, of Taranaki RC Helicopters, says the inaugural event last year was so successful that they’ve decided to do it again.

“We want to build on the success and make it an annual event.”

Stephen says there’ll be over 20 pilots flying their remote-controlled helicopters at the event.

“We will have both new and experienced fliers travelling from across the North Island. This event caters to all skill levels and is an opportunity for people to come along and see what it’s all about.”

Over the two days, there will be demonstrations of aerobatics and model-scale flying.

“We have people who do all kinds of tricks with their helicopters, and others who create realistic model helicopters and fly them like they’re the real thing. All the different aspects of the hobby will be on display.”

Pilots will be put through their paces, he says, with skill tests organised for the event.

“It will be a bit of light-hearted fun to test the pilots.”

The fun flights will take place at the paddocks beside Platinum Lodge in Stratford.

“We had the event here last year and it was the perfect venue. We have plenty of space so we can set up multiple flight lines for people to fly their helicopters at once. We will also have an area for the beginner fliers to practice.”

People interested in remote-controlled helicopters can also try to fly one, he says.

“On the day, we will have a buddy-box system. An experienced flier can also connect to the helicopter and take over controls if needed.”

He says people can come to view the helicopters in flight.

“The cost is a gold coin donation and they can stay as long as they want, maybe have a go at flying a helicopter and find out more about the hobby if they’re interested.”

The Details:

What: 2024 Mountain RC Motors Helicopter Fun Fly

When: Saturday and Sunday, February 24-25

Where: Platinum Lodge. Entry through the Cardiff Road driveway

Cost: Gold coin donation entry