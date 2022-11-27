Plans are under way for the 2023 Taranaki Relay for Life event. Photo/ Supplied

Plans are under way for the 2023 Taranaki Relay for Life event. Photo/ Supplied

Plans are under way for the 2023 Taranaki Relay for Life event.

In March participants will celebrate cancer survivors and carers, remember loved ones lost to cancer, and raise awareness and funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society as they complete the event at Inglewood’s TET Stadium and Event Centre.

With Covid-19 precautions, the 2022 Relay for Life event was changed to Relay Your Way, where participants could do the relay when they wanted, with whom they wanted and where they wanted.

Relay Your Way is still an option this year for those who prefer it more, with the proceeds from both events going to the Taranaki Cancer Society to support cancer patients and their whānau so they can get the care and practical support they need.

This support and care range from safe transport to treatment, to specialist nursing and psychology support, and accommodation for those travelling away from home for treatment.

The event has raised almost $10,000, with the aim to raise $15,000 by Christmas Day.

For more information or to enter a team to be part of the event visit https://www.relayforlife.org.nz/taranaki

The Details:

What Taranaki Relay for Life.

When: Sunday, March 23, 10.30am-10.30pm.

Where: Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre.



