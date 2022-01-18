Reggie has found his forever home.

Reggie the kitten can carry on with his kitten business, thanks to the help of the community.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Reggie was born with no foot on his back right leg, which caused balance issues for the now 14-week-old kitten.

"He had surgery late last year to amputate the leg after consultation with veterinarian Megan Finlay at St Aubyn Vet Clinic in New Plymouth. The veterinarians have been fantastic with Reggie and we're so thankful to them."

She says Reggie's recovery has been fantastic.

"His movement is better than before. He's not restricted and can now jump."

Karma says The Scratching Post is grateful to the community, for their donations and good wishes for Reggie.

"We raised more than was needed for the surgery and that money is going towards interactive toys and other things Reggie will need. Reggie will have to stay inside for a month so he can grow bigger."

"It's the most perfect place for him. His owner lives in the country so it isn't a busy road. The owner is very excited to have him. They saw Reggie's photo in the paper and were drawn to him."

Reggie will have a new friend to play with at his new home.

"His new buddy is called Sparky who is ginger just like Reggie. It couldn't have worked out more perfect."