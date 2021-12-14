Reggie the kitten needing help of community for surgery

Reggie the kitten.

Reggie the kitten needs the help of the community so he can carry on with his kitten business.

Karma Andrews, a trustee of The Scratching Post, says Reggie seems like a typical kitten, but while he has a back right leg, he has no foot.

"We're not sure whether he was born like this or whether he suffered an injury when he was tiny, but in any case, he carries on about his kitten business, without pain and confidence in himself."

Reggie and his sister Sass were found in rural Stratford.

While Reggie doesn't show any sign of discomfort, Karma says he has balance issues from trying to use the leg as he walks.

"After consultation with veterinarian Megan Finlay at St Aubyn Vet Clinic in New Plymouth, the recommendation is that Reggie's leg is amputated. It's all about avoiding trauma to the limb which could eventuate as he gets bigger and heavier if left as is, and we want Reggie to have the opportunity to live a full and happy life without unnecessary difficulty."

The cost of Reggie's surgery and aftercare is $500 and Karma says The Scratching Post needs the help of the community so Reggie can carry on with his kitten business.

"We need your help to raise the funds to do what is best for Reggie.

"At this stage surgery is planned for Wednesday, December 29 when Reggie is 12 weeks old and we will have updates on his recovery on our Facebook page. Once he has fully healed, adjusted to his new stance, and has been signed off by Dr Finlay, we will be on the hunt for a new home for Reggie, one that is suitable and understanding of his handicap."

A Givealittle page has been sent up for Reggie, and donations can be made directly to The Scratching Post bank account.

"Donations can be made direct to our bank account The Scratching Post, TSB, 153947 0475088 00 - please use the reference 'Reggie' and let us know if you require a receipt. Or people can pop in and see us, we're open Tuesdays Thursdays and Fridays between 10am-2pm."