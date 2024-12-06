Advertisement
Recreational boat owners asked to go slow in the water this summer

Taranaki recreational boat users are being asked to go slow and be mindful of others using the water. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Taranaki boaties are urged to be aware of others when they head out on the water this summer.

Port Taranaki harbour master Tony Parr said while it’s always great to see recreational boat owners exploring the Taranaki coastline, those at the helm need to take care.

“Summer can be a busy time at the port. We want everyone using the water to stay safe and get home safe.”

He said the message to recreational boat users is to be aware of others on the water.

“The last thing we want to see is a tragedy that could have easily been avoided. It’s a simple message; we’re asking those under way in a boat to keep a good lookout and maintain a safe speed to ensure you won’t hit anyone else. This could include coming into proximity to big ships entering and leaving the port, to swimmers and divers.”

He said it’s important to slow down to five knots within 200 metres of a boat with a blue and white dive flag.

“A windsurfer is technically a sailing vessel, so you need to keep out of its way unless it is overtaking you. The same applies to rowers and paddleboarders. You need to keep out of their way too.”

Maintaining a good lookout and a safe speed makes it easier to spot hazards and other users, he said.

“Boaties need to be aware of the five-knot limit in inshore parts of the port area. Sticking to the speed limit gives recreational boat users time to react and avoid collision with other harbour users.”

