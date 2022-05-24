Caption: Aucklander Fleur Hietala enjoyed a tramp to see Taranaki's iconic Pouakai Tarns this month. Photo / Ian McAlpine

Reader Ian McAlpine sent in this gorgeous photo of Fleur Hietala from Auckland enjoying the fresh air and amazing views to be found at the Pouakai Tarns.

Ian, an experienced mountaineer and tramper who leads guided walks in the area, says locals should make the effort to walk the Mangorei Track to the Pouakai Tarns before Aotearoa New Zealand's borders fully reopen, to enjoy the walk without too many others around.

