Ratapiko School's new principal Victoria Greening-Winiata at her welcoming. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ratapiko School’s new principal may still be getting used to the possums, the hike to the dairy and rural living, but says there’s no place she’d rather be.

Victoria Greening-Winiata moved to Ratapiko from Auckland last month and says it’s a big change, but a good one.

“It’s definitely different to what I’m used to.”

Teaching is something Victoria always thought about, but she didn’t immediately go into the profession when she left school herself.

“I attended the University of Auckland at 40 years old and worked at West Wave Aquatic Centre to put myself through university. There’s no age limit to achieving what you want to do or starting a career. Before that, I worked in retail for 15 years.”

Her first teaching role was at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae. She says she worked hard to embrace her new role and to ensure she was able to deliver quality teaching as was expected as Kura Kaupapa Māori Kaiako.

She eventually became head of the primary sector and taking senior roles in Mau Rākau and the marae, Victoria has been able to further her career and lifestyle.

“While there I carried on my studies with a degree in Māori Performing Arts, then a postgraduate degree in Digital and Collaborative Learning.”

Children performing kapa haka at the welcoming. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She had been teaching at the school for 12 years and a member of the same community for 35 years, before deciding that it was time for change.

“I was going through the education school site and Ratapiko School stuck out. I had a look and I felt calm and curious about the position. I went away to think and before I knew it I was in my car driving to my new home.”

Victoria has three daughters;, Melanie, Rayella and Chadez, and a son, Dyson. Dyson lives in Taranaki and Victoria says before the school’s pōwhiri, she thought that was her only connection to the region.

Local kaumātua Damon Ritai spoke at Victoria’s pōwhiri and shared her family connection to Taranaki.

“A fantail showed up during the pōwhiri and as they are a symbol of change, one showing up proved to me I was making the right choice. There were a lot of signs, spiritually and holistically that showed why I chose Ratapiko.”

She says the community is supportive and genuinely caring. Victoria says it feels like she’s always been here.

“That’s how harmonious the transition has been. The board of trustees, school staff and community have all been fantastic. There are some lovely people here who are ready to help.”

She says it’s too early to decide what she would like to implement at the school, but says former principal Lisa Hill has given her a good base to work with.

“Lisa has made powerful moves with the enviro-learning and also with te reo Māori. My pōwhiri was a testament to who I am and what I bring and at the moment I’m focused on bringing my all to this role. I’d like to thank my mentor Dr Pita Sharples and my whānau from Hoani Waititi for being the strength and pillar of who I am today and of course, my children and grandchildren who are my tomorrow.”



