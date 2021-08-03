Rat trapping: Hunter doing his bit to help Towards Predator Free Taranaki

Hunter Mossman, 7, sets traps at his home in Stratford and at his uncle's home. Photo/ Supplied

Hunter Mossman, 7, is doing his bit to make Taranaki predator-free.

Hunter has a number of traps set up at his Stratford home, and his uncle's home. He regularly checks them.

"One night I had captured two rats. The goal is to get rid of rats and do my bit to help the Towards Predator-Free Taranaki project."

Hunter bought his traps through the project's subsidised rat trap packs. The packs include easy to use T-Rex trap, a child and pet safe trap box and instructions.

They are stocked at both Mitre 10 New Plymouth stores, Hunting and Fishing and Experience Purangi in Inglewood. For more information www.trc.govt.nz get-a-trap/