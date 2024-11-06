Leica Lucy winning at New Plymouth on Wednesday. Photo / Peter Rubery, Race Images Palmerston North

An Oaks path is being tipped for 3-year-old filly Leica Lucy following her debut win at New Plymouth on Wednesday.

Favourite Merchant Banker flew out of the gates and assumed an early lead, while jockey Joe Doyle found the rail three deep with Leica Lucy and followed the speed.

The pack swung wide when turning for home on the rain-affected surface, but Doyle elected to take the shortest way home and continued to stalk Merchant Banker, drawing level with 250m to go and Leica Lucy was able to get the better of her rival in the concluding stages to win by one-and-a-half lengths.

“It was pretty smooth,” Doyle said post-race. “She jumped nicely, I kept Merchant Banker in our sights the whole way. I thought he would be in front at the 200m and if we had the horse, we should run by.”

Local trainer Robbie Patterson has had a lot of time for the daughter of Derryn and believes she can tackle some big targets this season.