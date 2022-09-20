Malcolm Gomes' business idea, called Seguro, won the top prize at Innovate Taranaki. Photo / Supplied

On Wednesday night, in front of a full house at the Novotel, Malcolm Gomes claimed the top prize of Innovate Taranaki.

Innovate Taranaki is a 10-week mini-accelerator programme which culminated in a finals night where six entrants pitched their business ideas to a panel of judges and the Taranaki business community.

Malcolm Gomes' business idea, called Seguro, uses QR code technology to provide an affordable and easy-to-use keyless access solution for accommodation providers.

"Malcolm was able to clearly articulate the problem Seguro is solving and demonstrated the technology on the spot with passion," explained one of the four Innovate Taranaki judges, Stephanie Murray of Stephanie Murray Mortgages.

"He defined his market well and presented a timeline for growth that left us thinking that we wouldn't mind investing our own capital in the venture — which is, I think, the ultimate test for a competition like this."

"Innovate was unreal," expressed Malcolm after celebrating his win. "Winning was one part of that, but the programme, in general, has been invaluable, working as a team of six finalists alongside our mentors.

"Since being selected as a finalist 10 weeks ago, we've had a baby, I changed my day job, and partway through the programme I hit a low point. I was struggling to establish the market validation of my idea, but my wife's unwavering encouragement, the commitment from the mentors and the Innovate team got me through.

"Innovate has positioned Seguro so well that I feel a real sense of responsibility to follow through with this and devote more of my energy to taking it to market. We already have customer enquiries coming in."

As well as hearing exceptional Shark Tank-style pitches from the finalists, the crowd were also treated to an inspiring keynote from Taranaki success story Morgan Maw, who launched Boring Oat Milk just last year and has since taken the world of alternative milk by storm.

"It was wonderful to see the Taranaki business community come together to mingle, be inspired, eat and laugh, but most of all to cheer on our budding entrepreneurs and encourage our region's spirit of innovation," says Innovate Taranaki event manager Pallak Manan Singh, of Branding HQ.

"It was a true community effort to make this first edition of Innovate Taranaki happen," continues Pallak, "from local businesses coming forward as sponsors to mentors giving of their time, Peter Hilliam and the team from BNZ New Plymouth hosting many of the workshops, and the incredible team from The Factory in Palmerston North driving north to stay engaged throughout the 10 weeks."

Malcolm Gomes received $5000 in start-up cash and $10,000 in services to support the development of Seguro, as well as the opportunity to pitch to the wider New Zealand angel scene.

The event was generously sponsored and supported by a number of key organisations, including BNZ, Datacom, Stephanie Murray Mortgages, Vortex International, Chamber of Commerce, Venture Taranaki, and Innovation HQ, with the night hosted by Taranaki iwi. After the success of the first edition, Innovate Taranaki will return in 2023.