Pupils celebrate William Shakespeare with fun-filled day of activities

The pupils dressed up in Shakespearean themed costumes. Photo/ Supplied

Tug of war, costumes and knuckle bones were some of the ways a local school celebrated the life of a famous English playwright.

On October 16 Stratford Primary School held their annual Shakespeare day which honours the Bard William Shakespeare.

Deputy principal Aaron Moore says the school celebrates the playwright every year.

"As Stratford has the link to Shakespeare, we celebrate. We've run the event for a number of years."

From left, Billy Haldane watches on as Paije Teohaere and Alba Hann play rock paper scissors. Photo/ Supplied

Aaron says the pupils enjoyed researching William Shakespeare the week before the event.

Tug of war was a popular game on the day. Photo/ Supplied

"They read books about him and try to find the story behind their street names. One child couldn't find the story behind their street so we emailed mayor Neil Volzke who told us what it was. We were really grateful for his help."

At the event, pupils and staff dressed up in Shakespearean themed clothes and completed a number of activities.

Staff also dressed up for the day. Photo/ Supplied

"The staff used costumes from Stratford on Stage. Both the kids and staff really enjoyed the day. The event is a day where the school comes together and takes part in different fun activities," Aaron says.

The students were divided into 28 teams and spent the day playing games to earn house points.

Dayton Herewini-Sanson playing a game of croquet. Photo/ Supplied

"The senior students ran the activities. The pupils competed in traditional old style games like tug of war, sack races and knuckle bones."