Pupils back to class at Te Kohanga Reo o Whakaahurangi

He aporo whero tenei. Photo/ Supplied

Te Kohanga Reo o Whakaahurangi is open again in alert level 2.

Te kohanga reo focuses on Māori language and values for preschool children.

Administrator Stacey Alverez says when the announcement went out to whānau, they reacted responsibly.

"Whānau were given an online programme utilising Pipi Ma and Takaro Tribe on YouTube. Whānau were also sent some writing and colouring learning packs via email. Whānau stayed connected via messenger and or email."

She says some tamariki have returned to kohanga, while others are staying home until level 1.

"The tamariki who have returned are happy to be back with their Kaiawhina."

Words associated with Covid-19:

Coronavirus – Mate korona

Face mask – Arai kanohi

Hand sanitiser – Patuero a-ringa

Social distancing – tu tirara

Be kind – kia atawhai

20 phrases parents should teach tamariki:

I have a question – he patai taku

Have you finished? – kua mutu ia koe?

Give me a call – waea mai, ne

Are you free? – kei te watea koe?

Are you ready? Kua rite koe?

Do you have a pen? He pene tau?

Take a seat – noho mai

Assist me please – awhinatia mai

Are you okay? Kei te pai koe?

May I have a hot drink? He inu wera maku?

Would you like some food? He kai mau?

What's the time? He aha te wa?

Where is my bag? Kei hea taku peke?

Tidy this space please – whakatikahia tenei wahi

When's lunch time? Ahea tew a kai?

Who does this belong to? Na wai tenei?

Can I help you? Kei te hia awhina?

I am sorry I'm late- Mo taku takaroa

What are you doing? He aha to mahi?

Can you repeat? – Korero mai ano