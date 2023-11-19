New Plymouth District Council Pukekura Park lead Sheryl Clyma with the Green Flag Award.

NPDC’s Pukekura Park has received its 11th consecutive Green Flag Award.

Experts assess a park for a Green Flag Award on 27 criteria, including horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability, community involvement and providing a warm welcome. New Plymouth District Council Pukekura Park lead Sheryl Clyma says the award marks the park as one of the best in the world.

“Pukekura Park is an icon for the city and the region. We know just how special it is, and the Green Flag Award helps spread the word to people outside the country. We have a small team focused on keeping Pukekura Park in top condition for residents and visitors to enjoy — both today and for future generations — so it’s fantastic to have that excellence acknowledged by international judges year after year. I’m proud of our skilled and dedicated team for maintaining this outstanding park for the public.”

The park is also a 5 Star Garden of National Significance, as judged by the New Zealand Gardens Trust.

Pukekura Park has a diverse range of landscapes, from remnant native bush to vast lawn areas and garden displays and has a world-renowned sports ground, she says.

The park includes the Bowl of Brooklands, the Fernery and Display Houses and the Brooklands Zoo.