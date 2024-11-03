Advertisement
Puke Ariki Museum showcases Dalvanius Prime and kapa haka exhibitions

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Curator Trudi Taepa with an image of the late Dalvanius Prime, which features in the exhibition, Wawata, at Puke Ariki Museum.

Two new exhibitions at a New Plymouth museum will give viewers an in-depth look at Māori culture.

Now on display at Puke Ariki Museum is Wawata and Te Whatu Pareārohi – The Shimmering Braid.

Wawata, displayed in the wall gallery, showcases the life of Dalvanius Prime (MauiHarawi Prime). Prime collaborated with Ngoi Pēwhairangi to create the iconic hit Poi E, the first pop song in te reo to reach the top of the charts.

The exhibition features personal memorabilia and artefacts tracing his contributions, including his championing of te reo Māori and his activism for social justice, Māori youth, victims of domestic violence, and efforts to empower communities. It will also feature a short documentary film of Prime’s life, created by his nephew, Tuteri Rangihaeata, and the Waha Productions whānau.

The second exhibition, Te Whatu Pareārohi – The Shimmering Braid, sits in the museum’s Lane Gallery and celebrates the impact kapa haka has on wellbeing. The exhibition includes traditional kapa haka and modern expressions of Māori identity, including treasured taonga from Puke Ariki’s collection and an immersive, interactive display showcasing kākahu patterns of local kapa haka rōpū.

The entrance to Te Whatu Pareārohi – The Shimmering Braid exhibition now on display at Puke Ariki Museum.
Curator Trudi Taepa said the exhibitions have been developed in anticipation of Te Matatini 2025 being held at NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands in February next year.

“Te Matatini is New Zealand’s premier kapa haka festival, and has many connections to the people,stories, histories and taonga of Taranaki With both Wawata and Te Whatu Pareārohi, we have sought to share two important connections between Taranaki Māori, iwi stories, kapa haka and te reo performance more generally, as a welcome and a celebration of Te Matatini and its immense contribution to strengthening Māori culture.”

Both exhibitions are on show at Puke Ariki until July 13, 2025.

