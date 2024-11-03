Curator Trudi Taepa with an image of the late Dalvanius Prime, which features in the exhibition, Wawata, at Puke Ariki Museum.

Two new exhibitions at a New Plymouth museum will give viewers an in-depth look at Māori culture.

Now on display at Puke Ariki Museum is Wawata and Te Whatu Pareārohi – The Shimmering Braid.

Wawata, displayed in the wall gallery, showcases the life of Dalvanius Prime (MauiHarawi Prime). Prime collaborated with Ngoi Pēwhairangi to create the iconic hit Poi E, the first pop song in te reo to reach the top of the charts.

The exhibition features personal memorabilia and artefacts tracing his contributions, including his championing of te reo Māori and his activism for social justice, Māori youth, victims of domestic violence, and efforts to empower communities. It will also feature a short documentary film of Prime’s life, created by his nephew, Tuteri Rangihaeata, and the Waha Productions whānau.

The second exhibition, Te Whatu Pareārohi – The Shimmering Braid, sits in the museum’s Lane Gallery and celebrates the impact kapa haka has on wellbeing. The exhibition includes traditional kapa haka and modern expressions of Māori identity, including treasured taonga from Puke Ariki’s collection and an immersive, interactive display showcasing kākahu patterns of local kapa haka rōpū.