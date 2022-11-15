The app is free to download and use. Photo/ Taranaki Regional Council

A free real-time tracking app will make catching the bus much easier for Taranaki passengers, says Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) transport engagement manager Sarah Hiestand.

“The app makes bus travel easier, more convenient and more reliable, it really is a game-changer. It takes the pressure off people to scroll through timetables and plan out routes themselves. Real-time tracking allows passengers to see how far away their bus is and ensures commuters are on the right bus and can get to the right stop at the right time. The app also provides data for the council to improve our bus routes and timetables via GPS.”

The app, Transit, is now the official public transport app for Taranaki bus services and will enable users to see nearby bus options and departure times. Users will be able to easily find the information they need, with accurate real-time estimated bus arrival times, trip planning options and step-by-step navigation all offered through the app. Crowd-sourced real-time information is also available through the app with Transit’s Go feature.

The app gives real-time information on bus times. Photo / Transitapp

Sarah says by allowing people to access bus information more easily, it’s hoped more people will swap their car for a bus.

“We have been working hard to increase public transport usage in Taranaki and we believe this app is a significant step in the right direction.”

Over the next few months, the transport team will also be reviewing all Taranaki bus services and timetables, with the opportunity for pubic feedback coming as well.

Council chairperson Charlotte Littlewood says the council is committed to delivering the best possible public transport services for Taranaki.

“The introduction of a real-time app is fantastic news that will be welcomed by users of our bus services. It is also a great opportunity for those who have not used public transport in Taranaki yet to download the app, leave the car at home and give buses a go.”

Users can see where the nearest bus stops are, and details of the route the bus will take. Photo / Transitapp

The app is already used by other New Zealand public transport agencies, including Auckland Transport, the Greater Wellington Regional Council and the Waikato Regional Council. The agreement the TRC has with the app providers means the council will also receive anonymised usage data as well as the opportunity to customise it to suit specific needs, such as sending update notifications directly to bus passengers via the app.

“Partnering with a single app that prioritises transit makes it clear to riders where they can go for information,” says Transit chief business officer David Block-Schachter.

“We’re excited to work with Taranaki Regional Council and to see more people using Transit as part of their daily routine.”

Transit is available to download for iPhone and Android at www.transitapp.com on the App Store or Google Play.

Real-time bus tracking is also available via the council’s website.