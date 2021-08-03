Public given first look at FieldTorque Taranaki's new building

Noah Bretherton (9) and FieldTorque director Carl Hinton in the Massey Ferguson 7724 tractor.

FieldTorque Taranaki has opened the doors of its new building to the public.

The public had their first inside view of the business at the open day on July 8.

From a barbecue, a range of machinery, and train rides for the kids, there was something for everyone at the event.

Noah Bretherton (9) was impressed with the line-up of tractors.

"I really like tractors. FieldTorque's new building is awesome. There's lots of cool things here."

Noah enjoyed sitting in the seat of the latest Massey Ferguson 7724 tractor.

"It's a pretty big tractor."