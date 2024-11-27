Advertisement
Protoje and The Indiggnation set for Womad Aotearoa 2024 stage

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Roots reggae revivalist Protoje and his band The Indiggnation will perform at Womad Aotearoa in March next year.

Jamaican reggae artist Protoje and his band The Indiggnation will perform at Womad Aotearoa next year.

Roots reggae revivalist Protoje has gained international acclaim over the years with a number of hits, including Who Knows from his 2015 album Ancient Future.

Over the past 20 years, Protoje has released seven albums and recorded collaborations with artists such as Jorja Smith, Alicia Keys and Wiz Khalifa. Around 2015, he gained mainstream attention as part of the “reggae revival” movement, known for its addictive melodies and conscious lyrics, such as found in Who Knows, in which he sings of seeking the sunshine, rivers and trees.

Other artists also named in the latest Womad Aotearoa lineup announcement are London-based baritone saxophonist and drummer duo O, West Africa’s Nana Benz Du Togo and Melbourne art-rock pioneers Not Drowning, Waving, who will be accompanied by acclaimed Papua New Guinean artist George Telek.

O, featuring WJo Henwood on baritone sax and Tash Keary on drums, serve up heavyweight instrumentals of everything from cathartic dancefloor drops to junglist breakbeats, intricate jazz lines and sludgy, menacing doom metal. Their debut album WeirdOs was released in 2024.

West African quintet Nana Benz Du Togo play music firmly anchored in the group’s voodoo heritage with electronic rhythms expressed through handmade percussion, drums, a Korg synth and three powerful female voices.

Melbourne art-rock pioneers Not Drowning, Waving will reunite on the Womad Aotearoa stage with acclaimed Papua New Guinean artist George Telek to celebrate 35 years of Tabaran. Inspired by the rhythms of Rabaul, a culturally rich town in PNG, they fuse avant-garde pop-rock with soulful melodies and traditions.

Tickets for the three-day festival are on sale now, with an adult pass for all three days priced at $395.

Ilona Hanne is a Taranaki-based journalist and news director who covers breaking and community news from across the lower North Island. She has worked for NZME since 2011.

