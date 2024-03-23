Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls' deputy head girl Tatjana Hanne, 16, and head girl Karleigh Moir, 17, were in the reception area ready to welcome families into the school during the open day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Prospective students and their families visited Te Kura o Pi’opatanga o W’akaa’urangi Taranaki Diocesan School at their open day last week.

Deputy principal Caroline Gonouya says 50 families visited the school on the day.

“Families visited from all around Taranaki looking at the opportunities available inside and outside the classroom for their daughter’s secondary education in an all-girls setting. Boarding enrolment enquiries generated a lot of interest on the day.”

The school has a current role of 135 and with enrolment numbers currently high, she says prospective families should contact the school sooner rather than later.

“The number of enrolment enquiries for 2025 and beyond is continuing to be high and we encourage those families who are considering Taranaki Dio as an option for their daughters for next year to contact the school soon, if they have not done so already, as we will be commencing enrolment interviews next term.”

When touring the school, prospective students and their families got an insider’s view from current students who were leading the tour groups around the school, she says.

“Our senior students along with our new Year 9s are able to give their own personal insight into their experience of school and life at Taranaki Dio which families appreciate and find helpful as their daughters approach the transition to secondary school.”

Four of the tour guides on the day were Year 9 students Manikirat Chhina and Sophie Jensen, both 13, and Year 12 students Hayley Shanks and Bryda Barr, both 16.

Hayley, this year’s environment and sustainability captain and Stanford house leader, says the tours being student-led gives a unique insight.

“It gives an experienced-based tour. As students, we can show them what we like about the school and explain our experiences.”

Bryda, head of the student council and Fleming house leader, says the nurturing environment makes Taranaki Diocesan a top school.

“It’s a very supportive school. Right from Year 9 the teachers support your learning. That extends to Year 13, with different options and subjects available. If you want to achieve something, the teachers support you however they can.”

Manikirat says the best thing about Taranaki Diocesan is the small classrooms.

“It means you can get to know your teachers very well and all of them are nice.”

Sophie says the school environment feels like a family.

“We’re all quite close. Everyone knows everyone.”

Head girl Karleigh Moir, 17, and deputy head girl Tatjana Hanne, 16, were at the front entrance, greeting and signing in each family as they arrived. Karleigh, who is a Year 13 student, says she went on a tour at the school’s annual gala day.

“I remember thinking that the school was so big. I know how the prospective students feel and it’s lovely to greet them at the door.”

She says the school is like a big family.

“You feel very welcome here.”

Tatjana, a Year 12, also attended some of the school’s open days before she started in Year 9.

“It was confusing at first but the tours helped me get used to the school.”

She says the school is a great place for rangatahi to learn.

“It has a comfortable atmosphere and everyone keeps an eye on each other and are there to help if needed.”











