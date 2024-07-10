Prospective students and their families lined Stratford High School’s corridors for the school’s annual open evening.
School principal Cameron Stone said the open evening on Thursday, July 4, was a highlight of the year for staff and students.
“It is our chance to introduce new students to our wonderful school. The open evening allows prospective students and their families to look around our school and hear about what we offer.”
He said before the open evening, he and the school’s student leaders met all the Year 8 pupils at the Central Taranaki feeder schools. Stratford High School and several primary schools are in Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao, a collective of early childhood, primary and secondary education schools in Central Taranaki.
“By doing this, we know they are more comfortable as they have met some staff and students,” Stone said.