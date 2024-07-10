Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Stratford Press

Prospective students and families flock to Central Taranaki school for open evening

Stratford Press
3 mins to read
Stratford High School student council co-chairs Aidan Campbell and Maia Hussey led one of the tours at the school's open evening on Thursday, July 4. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stratford High School student council co-chairs Aidan Campbell and Maia Hussey led one of the tours at the school's open evening on Thursday, July 4. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Prospective students and their families lined Stratford High School’s corridors for the school’s annual open evening.

School principal Cameron Stone said the open evening on Thursday, July 4, was a highlight of the year for staff and students.

“It is our chance to introduce new students to our wonderful school. The open evening allows prospective students and their families to look around our school and hear about what we offer.”

He said before the open evening, he and the school’s student leaders met all the Year 8 pupils at the Central Taranaki feeder schools. Stratford High School and several primary schools are in Te Kāhui Ako o Taranaki Mohoao, a collective of early childhood, primary and secondary education schools in Central Taranaki.

“By doing this, we know they are more comfortable as they have met some staff and students,” Stone said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The evening started with a performance by Stratford High School’s kapa haka group and speeches by the school’s head boy, Bryan Adams, and head girl, Mackenzie Caskey.

The Stratford High School kapa haka group performed haka and waiata for the prospective students and their families at the school's open evening. Photo / Alyssa Smith
The Stratford High School kapa haka group performed haka and waiata for the prospective students and their families at the school's open evening. Photo / Alyssa Smith

During his speech, Adams acknowledged the change from Year 8 to Year 9.

“It’s weird going from a big dog to a small pup but it’s important to remember even the biggest dogs were pups once. Stratford High School offers a variety of subjects and activities to enjoy. My advice is to do everything you can.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Caskey said it was important for students to make the most of their time.

“I was so excited to become a Year 9 but the important thing is, enjoy the last few months of primary school and plan for high school as well.”

On the night, tours were led by the school’s student leaders. Student council co-chairs Maia Hussey and Aidan Campbell were two of the students who led the tours.

Maia said she could remember attending the open evening when she was a Year 8 student.

“I remember thinking, ‘Gosh this is a lot of people’, but it was great to attend - I’ve learned a lot. Now, hosting a tour is pretty cool. It’s great to help the prospective students and show them attending a bigger school isn’t as scary as it seems.”

Aidan said he remembered starting the school as a Year 9 student.

“I remember thinking the school was so big but after a while, you realise it’s not big at all and it is manageable and not scary. It’s great to be able to give the prospective students a tour and our view of the school.”

Latest from Stratford Press

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Stratford Press