The evening started with a performance by Stratford High School’s kapa haka group and speeches by the school’s head boy, Bryan Adams, and head girl, Mackenzie Caskey.

The Stratford High School kapa haka group performed haka and waiata for the prospective students and their families at the school's open evening. Photo / Alyssa Smith

During his speech, Adams acknowledged the change from Year 8 to Year 9.

“It’s weird going from a big dog to a small pup but it’s important to remember even the biggest dogs were pups once. Stratford High School offers a variety of subjects and activities to enjoy. My advice is to do everything you can.”

Caskey said it was important for students to make the most of their time.

“I was so excited to become a Year 9 but the important thing is, enjoy the last few months of primary school and plan for high school as well.”

On the night, tours were led by the school’s student leaders. Student council co-chairs Maia Hussey and Aidan Campbell were two of the students who led the tours.

Maia said she could remember attending the open evening when she was a Year 8 student.

“I remember thinking, ‘Gosh this is a lot of people’, but it was great to attend - I’ve learned a lot. Now, hosting a tour is pretty cool. It’s great to help the prospective students and show them attending a bigger school isn’t as scary as it seems.”

Aidan said he remembered starting the school as a Year 9 student.

“I remember thinking the school was so big but after a while, you realise it’s not big at all and it is manageable and not scary. It’s great to be able to give the prospective students a tour and our view of the school.”