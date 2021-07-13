Prospective families attend Stratford High School's open evening

2021 Stratford High School Head Girl Ella Hussey and Head Boy Duncan Sheed welcomed the families to the open evenings.

Stratford High School's hall was packed with Year 8 pupils and their families ready to get a student's perspective of the school.

Principal Cameron Stone says the open evening was an opportunity to introduce new families to the school and reconnect with families who already have students attending the school.

"It's a chance to showcase the variety of opportunities available at the school."

The Year 13 students led the families around the school. The tour stopped in classrooms and areas around the school. Each room had staff and pupils ready to talk to the families and answer questions.

Student council chairperson Tarin Nicholls, 18, helped lead the tours.

"It was great to introduce our school to our upcoming Year 9 students. These tours are very beneficial for them as they're introduced to the school and have a preview of what classes they'll be attending. It helps to ease any worries they may have."

Year 10 students Ellie Brady, 14, and Lleyton Gregory, 15, were in the school's stadium, ready to answer questions any of the attendees may have had.

Ellie attended St Joseph's School Stratford before going to high school.

Isabel Callingham (12) looking at mosquito mouth parts through a microscope in the Science lab.

"I remember attending the open evening and I was so excited for a new adventure at a new school. There's so many opportunities available at this school."

Lleyton attended Eltham Primary School.

"I had moved from Auckland and then coming to Stratford High School after attending Eltham Primary felt like I was back at a big school again. Everyone here was very welcoming."

He enjoyed talking to the year 8 pupils.

"It was nice to introduce them to the school and answer their questions."

Year 8 Stratford Primary School pupil Isabel Callingham, 12, says the school tour was beneficial.

"I'm coming here next year so it was good to be introduced to the school."

Isabel liked seeing the food room and one of the science labs.

"There's lots of cool things here and I'm excited for next year."