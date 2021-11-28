Primo wins big at 2021 TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

Primo received the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the 2021 TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. Photo/ Supplied

New Plymouth broadband provider and technology company Primo was named Taranaki's top business for 2021 on Saturday night.

Primo featured prominently on the awards night. It won three categories: Business Continuity, Technology and best Medium Business, and team members quickly became crowd favourites with their witty acceptance speeches.

Company owner Matthew Harrison, who was resplendent in formal attire with top hat and evening suit, was clearly taken aback when announced as the Supreme Award winner.

The Primo team onstage accepting the award. Photo/ Supplied

"For once I don't know what to say. I had a speech prepared for everyone but this. It's just thank you to everyone, this is the icing on the cake. I'm really amazed.''

Primo was a popular winner and received a rare impromptu standing ovation from everyone at the black-tie function.

The judges were effusive in their praise of Primo.

"We congratulate Primo on its journey from a startup idea to becoming a substantial business servicing the Taranaki community and in particular, previously under-serviced rural communities. Primo's focus on customer service has seen the company develop a loyal customer base. The company is clear that it is first and foremost a Taranaki business and its service to its regional customers must not be compromised as a result of its growth agenda.

"The judges were impressed with the business and its leadership and management. Primo has a clear view of its future in a competitive and fast-moving sector, and remains well connected to its customer base."

Another big winner on the night was the New Plymouth District Vet Group, which also won three categories including Best Large Business.

Working for Health was the most frequent visitor to the stage with two category wins and two highly commendeds.

The Taranaki Mayoral Award recipient was John Burling from Carac Group. Photo/ Supplied

John Burling, of Carac Group, was announced as the recipient of the 2021 Taranaki Mayoral Award. Back in 1988, the prolific inventor created his first product – a trailer coupling that wouldn't jam or break - in his garage.

From these humble beginnings, he has grown the business from manufacturing one product and selling it locally, to a business manufacturing over 4000 components sold worldwide.

TSB is the principal sponsor of the awards, and chief executive Donna Cooper said she was delighted to be there on the night, "rather than via a Zoom meeting, it's wonderful to be here in person''.

It was a sentiment shared by many. The gala evening with more than 300 attending had to be postponed by a month to try to avoid Covid restrictions, and it was possibly an early sign that some degree of normalcy may be returning to Taranaki.

Full results from the 2021 TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards:

Taranaki Mayoral Award: John Burling; Business Continuity: Primo; Environmental Excellence: Taranaki District Health Board, Highly commended: The Kai Kitchen Trust, Health and Safety Excellence: Working for Health, Brand and Marketing Excellence: New Plymouth District Vet Group, Highly Commended: Done By Nine, Innovation Excellence: Shining Peak Brewing, Highly commended: Bremner Music, Employer Of Choice Excellence: Working For Health Hospitality Excellence: Social Kitchen, Not For Profit Excellence: Hospice Taranaki, New and Emerging Business Excellence: The Creatives, Highly commended: Done By Nine, Manufacturing or Engineering Excellence: Blindz Direct, Technology Excellence: Primo, Service Excellence: New Plymouth District Vet Group, Highly Commended: Working For Health, Trades Excellence: HEL Rimu, Small Business Excellence: Tech Coatings, Medium Business Excellence: Primo, Highly Commended: Working For Health, Large Business Excellence: New Plymouth District Vet Group, Highly Commended: Bayleys Taranaki, TSB Supreme Business Excellence Winner: Primo.