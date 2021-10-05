Primo the kiwi on the move exploring Egmont National Park

Kelly Ellis (left), from Primo broadband, and Sian Potier from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust with Primo just before her release in May this year. Photo / Supplied

Primo the kiwi has done some major exploring since she was released into Egmont National Park in May by the Taranaki Kiwi Trust.

The Western Brown Kiwi took off up about 6 kilometres to get near Tahurangi Lodge. She then headed back down to her current spot, which is just below the Ram Track, having passed to the north of the North Egmont Visitor Centre.

Sian Potier from the Taranaki Kiwi Trust says Primo's radio transmitter shows she's settled down and has been in the same area for the past two months.

"These birds can travel massive distances after they are released, sometimes up to 25km, which makes our job of tracking them a little challenging at times."

The map showing Primo's movements up the mountain and then back down to near Ram Track. Photo / Supplied

And it is not unusual to have kiwi up quite high on the mountain.

"We do have birds up in the sub-alpine zone. There is a male kiwi, Popo, who lives just below Tahurangi Lodge. We were all hoping Primo might join him up there as he has been living the bachelor life for a few years."

Broadband provider Primo sponsors the kiwi and managing director Matt Harrison says they fully support the trust's work in getting Western Brown Kiwi back into the wild.

"And who knew a kiwi would be such a mountain climber. We're just thrilled she's settled down and is doing that kiwi thing, hopefully with a friend or two."