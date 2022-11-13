Ivor Hinton, 4, points to the engine of the 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Caption: Peyton Mullin, 8, and her cousin Jahkaylah Muggeridge, 7, standing beside a 1967 Ford Mustang. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Caption: Addison Graves, 5, and her brother Randall, 2, standing by Flick the fire engine. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Almost 3000 people flocked to Kaponga Primary School for the annual Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hardpark.

Organiser Calvey Farquhar says the day was successful, with both the weather and the people turning up to make it a spectacular event.

"We had about 200 registered cars come in and there was plenty to do with market stalls, a bouncy castle, and a lot of food trucks. The crowd was huge, we probably had about 3000 people come in."

The event, which took place on November 5, raised about $4000 for the school, and principal Shane Downs says he was overwhelmed by the support for the event.

"It wasn't just people from Kaponga who came along, people travelled to get to this event and it just blows my mind. I'm so thankful to everyone who was part of organising and running this event for our school."

Adelyn Young, 1, enjoyed playing on the bouncy castle at the event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Ivor Hinton, 4, was one of the many people who turned up to the event to look at the vehicles.

He says the engine of a 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution caught his eye.

"This is my first time going to this event. I had a lot of fun looking at all the cars but I really liked the Mitsubishi. It looked really cool."

The most popular part of the event was the new Schuler Concrete stand-still burn-out competition, he says.

Bronson Foley-Waite, 6, liked the 1972 Mazda Capella with its gold rims and bright- blue colour. Photo / Alyssa Smith

"Matthew Baillie took home the cash and trophy for the best burnout voted by the judges and crowd, it was the first Burnout competition I have held, it went pretty well."

The Kaponga Volunteer Fire Brigade were on site to monitor the event and stepped in when one bike caught fire.

"The Kaponga Fire brigade led by senior firefighter Craig Johnson brought it under control with not too much damage. The support from the crowd was awesome. People were donating money to help get his pride and joy back to the way it should be. The contestant said he knew fair well what the dangers were at entering, so he was blown away by the support."

Aimee Pilcher, 7, beside a 1977 Holden Kingswood. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Aimee Pilcher, 7, enjoyed going to the event with her family.

"My favourite part was looking at all the cars. I liked the 1977 Holden Kingswood. It is a very nice car."

Results:

Engine sound-off: Leanne Baillie, Mazda 808. People's choice - bikes: Gary Anderson and Kairo. Judges' choice - bike: Drew Jeffery and his trike. People's choice - best import: Todd Holland. Judges' choice - import: Nick Fernee. People's choice - muscle/classic: Leanne Baillie. Judges' choice - muscle/classic: David Hovey with his orange VW Bug.