Sarah and Jacob Ramsay on their wedding day in January last year. Photo / Supplied

When Sarah and Jacob Ramsay got married in Stratford just over 18 months ago, they were looking forward to a lifetime of building more memories together.

At the start of July this year, those memories were set to include welcoming their third child to the family, a baby named Olliver due in September. Now, however, as well as planning for Olliver's impending arrival, Sarah has been planning a funeral for the husband she calls "the love of my life".

While Sarah was in Waikato visiting a midwife, Jacob's body was found at an Upper Kina Rd property in Oaonui on Sunday, July 31, at 8.40am. Two men have since been charged with his murder.

Sarah's brother says that, when police called her on Monday morning to tell her of Jacob's death, "she was instantly heartbroken by the news and is struggling to come to terms with the situation".

Sarah is a familiar face to many in Stratford, having worked at the Empire Hotel in recent years.

She loved working there, she says, adding the karaoke nights, the community spirit, and the regular patrons who became friends were her favourite things there.

She says she and Jacob had been together for over seven years, and they were looking forward to the birth of Olliver. Sarah and Jacob had chosen Olliver's name, with the idea of calling him Olly for short, as a way to honour Sarah's mum, whose maiden name was Olliver.

"It fit well," she says.

Sarah describes Jacob as having been a free spirit, "with a kooky sense of humour".

Sarah's brother says Jacob had been working to support Sarah and their sons Lucus (11) and Hunter (5) as well as Olliver, "and now that support has been lost forever". He says Sarah appreciates the support of her whanau and friends, and is grateful for the many messages of love and support.

A Givealittle page, Justice for Jacob, has been set up to help support Sarah and her sons.