Pregnancy Help Taranaki serves up brunch to thank volunteers

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Raewyn McDonald, Mindy Mockett, Megan Brooks, Jo Patterson and Diane Lithgow at the Pregnancy Help Taranaki volunteer's event.

A group of volunteer knitters in Taranaki are keeping the region’s babies warm and cosy all year round.

Last month, the 70 generous knitters put down their needles and wool for a morning ready to enjoy a light brunch and some musical entertainment courtesy of Pregnancy Help Taranaki, the organisation they donate their knitting to.

Branch co-ordinator Mindy Mockett said the event was a way for the charitable organisation to thank the volunteers for their service over the past year.

“They provided 3044 items which equals about 35,000 hours of knitting woollen clothing. These items are placed into clothing packs for the families we support. From January to September, we handed out 720 clothing packs for free which we couldn’t have done without the work of our volunteers. Many of them provide their own wool but we do have funding in place to provide wool to knitters.”

She said the knitters provide jackets, hats, beanies, and other items for young families.

“They also create knitted toys and baby singlets.”

At the event, the volunteers enjoyed their brunch while Roger Hignett, Trevor Sharpe and Peter Reed kept them entertained, said Mockett.

“They were kind enough to volunteer their time to provide live entertainment. They sounded great.”

Pregnancy Help Taranaki board chairwoman Jo Patterson said the charitable organisation is grateful for the volunteers.

“We have a huge appreciation for them. Without them and the tremendous effort they put into Pregnancy Help, we couldn’t offer the exceptional service we provide. I also want to thank Mindy who took over as our branch co-ordinator this year.”




