The pendant was found near Stratford High School.

A beautiful pounamu pendant has been found in Stratford, and the person who found it is hoping to reunite it with its rightful owner.

The pendant was found in the vicinity of Stratford High School and isn't broken at all. It is missing the necklace or string however, making the person who found it think it must have fallen off unnoticed as someone was walking in the area.

If you recognise this pendant, call the Stratford Press office on 06 765 0657 and we can reunite you with it.