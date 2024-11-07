Advertisement
PowerUp Business Ready programme opens for Taranaki entrepreneurs

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Participants at a PowerUp Business Ready workshop.

Applications are open for a Taranaki entrepreneurial programme.

PowerUp Business Ready is an initiative from regional development agency Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, and applications are now open for an eight-week course in February next year.

Jennifer Patterson, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki general manager of economic development, said the course gives participants the skills and knowledge to transform their innovative ideas into a business.

“PowerUp Business Ready brings together aspiring entrepreneurs for weekly interactive workshops, offering not just knowledge but a platform to network and collaborate with like-minded individuals.”

This year’s programme will include presentations from local business experts.

“Previous participants heard from the likes of BDO, GQ Law, Design Garage, and Juno Gin which provided real-world insights and practical advice on topics such as customer discovery, business structures, financial management, and marketing.”

Patterson said the PowerUp Business Ready Programme is great for people with entrepreneurial mindsets, an early-stage business or a startup idea.

“Taranaki is fast becoming recognised as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship,” Patterson continues.

“We are looking for early-stage entrepreneurs, those eager to start their own ventures, and anyone with a strong business idea to apply. The only cost is your time and dedication.”

Applications for PowerUp Business Ready close on Sunday, November 24. Spaces are limited and successful applicants will be notified by December 6.

For more information or to sign up, visit the Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki website.


