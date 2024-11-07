Participants at a PowerUp Business Ready workshop.

Applications are open for a Taranaki entrepreneurial programme.

PowerUp Business Ready is an initiative from regional development agency Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki, and applications are now open for an eight-week course in February next year.

Jennifer Patterson, Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki general manager of economic development, said the course gives participants the skills and knowledge to transform their innovative ideas into a business.

“PowerUp Business Ready brings together aspiring entrepreneurs for weekly interactive workshops, offering not just knowledge but a platform to network and collaborate with like-minded individuals.”

This year’s programme will include presentations from local business experts.