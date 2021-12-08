Pou unveiled at Bridger Park entrance in Eltham

The pou was unveiled at the Bridger Park entrance. Photo / Supplied

A pou that symbolises moving forward together and celebrates Arakamu Eltham, the town of firsts, was blessed and unveiled at the Bridger Park entrance.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says the Bridger Park entrance project, which has included contributions by local iwi, members of the Eltham Community Development Group, Eltham Lions, Fonterra, and the South Taranaki District Council, is a great example of the community working together.

"Te Pou Whenua Takinga I Te Mauri" includes traditional and contemporary elements carved in the unique Taranaki whakairo style. Designed by Philippa Turahui and carved by Shaun Taylor, it's significant in recognising the whole Eltham community, past and present.

"The pou reflects upon some of the unsung heroes who have made generous contributions to the Eltham community, pays tribute to those who have passed on as well as represents those who are here today continuing the legacy of those gone before. It pays homage to the growth and development of Eltham and most importantly moving forward into the future as one."

The idea for the project first began in 2016 when Eltham Kaponga Community Board members Maree Liddington and Steffy Mackay presented the idea of creating an entrance area at Eltham's Bridger Park, to help beautify the towns CBD.

The Eltham Lions came on board as a partner in 2018, and over the next three years a lot of hard work was put in to reconstruct the Bridger Park entrance, including building retaining walls, garden seat edging and planting in the garden area.

Mosaic pavers representing Rotokare Scenic Reserve were also recently installed into the paved area. These were created by Fleur Le Bas and Steffy Mackay during a school holiday programme held at E-Town Youth Centre.

"The Bridger Park entrance project has been a collaboration of creativity and hard work, from the the pou which stands sentinel at the entrance, to the colourful mosaic pavers, plantings, and the corten steel salute to Rotokare. A big thank you to all involved," said Phil.

Acknowledgement is also given to Robert England, Jo Menzie, DMACK Engineering, the Turahui whanau, Dixon Motors, Fonterra, and the Taura Here Kohanga Reo for their role in this project.