Popular New Zealand band L.A.B return to rock Bowl of Brooklands

L.A.B performing to a sell-out crowd at the Bowl of Brooklands in January.

Chart-topping New Zealand band L.A.B will return to the iconic Bowl of Brooklands early in 2022 with a massive local lineup showcasing the best talent in the country.

After selling out at NPDC's Bowl of Brooklands this year, L.A.B's return visit will have them accompanied by Sir Dave Dobbyn, Katchafire, JessB, Summer Thieves and RIIKI.

"It's great news we've manage to secure L.A.B to rock the stage once again at our picturesque Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park this summer. Last time they played in New Plymouth it was a sell-out with an audience of nearly 12,000 people, and we can't wait to have them back in our sustainable-lifestyle capital, along with legendary support acts of Sir Dave Dobbyn and Katchafire," says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

The release of their album L.A.B IV cemented the band as one of the most popular acts in NZ, with the album debuting at No.1 on the Official Album Charts, with single Why Oh Why hitting No.1 on the Official Top 40 Singles Charts, their second No.1.

So far this year, the band has performed sold-out shows in New Plymouth, Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton, with this run of shows being the biggest of their career.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 28.

This outdoor event will have L.A.B bringing the full lighting and visual experience the band have become known for, alongside their unmatched live show. With an ever-expanding catalogue, this show will feature the band performing tracks that have made them a household name, including In The Air, Controller, and Why Oh Why.

"Our show at the Bowl in January was definitely one of the best we've ever played. As soon as it finished people started asking when we'll be back, and we can't wait to do it all again this summer," says singer-guitarist Joel Shadbolt.

Head to loop.co.nz for all the info, including exclusive pre-sale access.