The popular Summer Nights concert has been postponed. Mikayla Johnston, Reece Johnsaton, Cadyn Booker, Kylen Booker and Liam Johnston went to the concert in 2020.

As the country settles into life at the Red traffic light setting, event organisers are making the tough call to postpone and cancel their events.

The popular Stratford District Council Summer Nights movies and Summer Nights concert have been postponed until further notice.

Chief executive Sven Hanne says they're disappointed to have to reschedule these events, as staff and the community have been looking forward to them.

"We want to wait until we are in a better position to host these events without the restrictions that come with the Red traffic light setting. We're optimistic in due course we will be able to move back into Orange and once again host community events as they should be."

Americarna, which was set to roll into the region next month, has also been cancelled.

In a social media post, the organisers say there was no other option than to cancel the event.

"We are absolutely gutted that we won't see you all next month, but please be assured that we will do everything in our power to make Americarna 2023, the15th event, the best year yet."