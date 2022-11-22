Carols by Candlelight is returning to Pukekura Park's Hatchery Lawn. Photo / Supplied

A popular Christmas event is returning to Pukekura Park.

Carols by Candlelight event organiser Amanda Holland says the event is back at Pukekura Park’s Hatchery Lawn, after Covid-19 regulations meant the 2021 event was moved to online last year.

”We had lots of positive feedback from the live stream but I think we can all agree there’s nothing like attending the event in person.”

Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Band will perform at the event, with Alyssa and Jeff Poole joining them on stage.

“They sang during the live stream but we invited them back this year to give it a go in front of a live audience. It’s definitely different.”

She says it is magical to see the park illuminated by candlelight.

”The band always says a highlight is looking out and seeing all the families with their candles. This event is very intimate, with families able to be close to the band and sing along to Christmas carols together.”

Broadcaster Phil Quinney will host the event, Amanda says.

“It’s great to have him back again. He is a perfect host and engages with the audience, inviting the kids to the front to sing and dance along to the Christmas carols.”

She says all people need to bring is a picnic and their singing voices.

“A songbook, candle holder and a candle are all provided.”

The cost of entry is a gold coin donation to cover the event’s running costs.

“We ask that people bring a gold coin donation to help us fund this event. This event has run for a very long time and we want to keep it going for families.”

The Details:

What: Carols by Candlelight.

When: Sunday, December 4, from 8pm.

Where: Pukekura Park’s Hatchery Lawn.

Cost: A gold coin donation to cover the event’s running costs.



















