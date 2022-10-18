Some of the fantastic Taranaki Riding for the Disabled team with Toya and Golden Boy. Photo / Supplied

Some of the fantastic Taranaki Riding for the Disabled team with Toya and Golden Boy. Photo / Supplied

Pony rides and gingerbread biscuits are just two of the things on offer at a popular arts and crafts gala this year.

After Covid restrictions last year meant it couldn't go ahead, this year's Under the Mountain-Arts and Crafts Fête is guaranteed to draw the crowds, especially with treats like gingerbread horses on offer.

The horses, of both the equine and gingerbread variety, will be at the gala, which takes place in the Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls grounds in Stratford this Saturday.

The gala is an annual fundraiser for the school's PTA, and every year the organisers also offer one local charity or group the chance to fundraise and promote their organisation at the event free of charge.

This year, the team chose to offer this opportunity to the Central Taranaki Riding for the Disabled (CTRDA) team, who are chomping at the bit to come along for the day. As well as the pony rides and delicious gingerbread horses on offer, members of the team will be there to talk to people about the great work they do in the community.

The CTRDA volunteers spend Thursdays during terms one, two and four at their base at Taranaki Pioneer Village, giving enthusiastic riders the chance to have a go, and enjoy some equine companionship. They are always on the lookout for more volunteers, and are always happy to talk to anyone interested in volunteering with them.

There will be plenty of other things to eat, drink, smell, try and see at this year's gala, with stalls offering everything from hot mini doughnuts to very cool-looking crystals, home-baked cakes to handmade homewares, plants to personalised keyrings.

The details:

What: Under the Mountain-Arts and Crafts Fête

Where: Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls, Stratford

When: Saturday, October 22, 10am - 3pm.

Cost: Gold coin entry.