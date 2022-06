The death is not considered to be suspicious at this stage, says a police spokesperson.

A body has been found in Midhirst this week and police are currently working to formally identify it.

A police spokesperson says the man's body was found in a Midhirst property on Monday, and more information will be available once the body has been identified.

"There is nothing at this stage that would suggest any suspicious circumstances in relation to the man's death."