Police investigate dairy robbery in Stratford, firearm sighting reported

Ilona Hanne
By
News director Lower North Island communities·Stratford Press·
Police were called out to the Southern Dairy in Stratford on Wednesday evening, following reports of a robbery, with a firearm allegedly seen. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Police are investigating a robbery at a Stratford dairy last night.

The Southern Dairy on the corner of Broadway / SH3 and Celia St was allegedly robbed last night, with police called to the scene at 7.10pm.

A witness reported seeing a firearm. Police at the scene on Wednesday evening were talking to witnesses and searching the area.

A police spokesperson said the incident was being investigated as a robbery, with inquiries under way.

Those inquiries included exploring CCTV footage of the area, said the spokesperson.

“The use of a firearm has not been confirmed.”

At 6am on Thursday morning, the dairy was closed, with police tape closing the area off.


