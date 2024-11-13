Police are investigating a robbery at a Stratford dairy last night.
The Southern Dairy on the corner of Broadway / SH3 and Celia St was allegedly robbed last night, with police called to the scene at 7.10pm.
A witness reported seeing a firearm. Police at the scene on Wednesday evening were talking to witnesses and searching the area.
A police spokesperson said the incident was being investigated as a robbery, with inquiries under way.
Those inquiries included exploring CCTV footage of the area, said the spokesperson.