Ray Wyatt spent a week in hospital after the hit and run incident in Stratford. Photo / Supplied

Ray Wyatt had plans that Thursday in May.

"I was going to see my friend."

Instead, Ray spent the next seven days in hospital, after he was hit by a ute while he crossed the road.

"I was using the pedestrian crossing by the Stratford 4Square. I was on the Southern Dairy side, crossing over, I looked, it was clear. I got halfway, looked again, all good so I carried on. Then I just heard this ute revving and I thought, it's going to hit me."

The ute did hit Ray, sending him flying into the gutter, but the driver didn't stop.

"I can't believe he didn't. He could have stopped and checked I was okay, but he just drove on."

The hit and run happened about 5.40pm on Thursday, May 26, and landed Ray in hospital for a week.

With a snapped tibia and fibula, two dislocated shoulders, as well as a body covered in grazes, Ray's recovery is likely to be long.

"I can't do much at the moment. It's hard."

His family have set up a Givealittle page to help Ray cover the costs around his recovery, including transport, medication and any equipment needed.

Other than the driver of the ute, everyone around has been "awesome", Ray says.

"All the people who stopped at the accident, who talked to me and stayed with me, the ambulance, the doctors and nurses at the hospital and my family and friends, they have all been wicked, really awesome.

"One fella, he stayed with me for a couple of hours, talking to me, keeping me awake, because they couldn't move me straight away in case I had head or neck injuries. Someone else parked a car I think to stop traffic so nothing else would hit me. Everyone around helped."

Ray wants to thank everyone who stopped to help him or has helped in some way, but doesn't have much to say to the driver of the ute.

"I just want to ask him why he didn't stop, he could have stopped and said sorry."

Police are appealing for help in locating the vehicle that hit Ray, asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that may assist, to contact 105 and quote file number 220527/6682.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The Givealittle page can be found online: www.givealittle.co.nz/cause/help-ray-with-his-recovery