Steven Walton was last seen a month ago in the Midhirst area. Photo / Supplied

Police are continuing to appeal for sightings of missing man Steven Walton.

Steven, 53, was reported missing from his home in Frankleigh Park, New Plymouth on Wednesday, April 13

He was last seen in the Midhirst area the following day on Thursday, April 14 about 3pm. He is described as of solid build, with a bald head however he was likely wearing a brown/beige coloured cap at the time.

It is possible that Steven was hitchhiking around the rural roads on that Thursday afternoon.

Both police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts or who saw him in the Midhirst area or on the rural roads, is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220430/2264.