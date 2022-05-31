The incident occurred at the southern end of Broadway, on the pedestrian crossing outside Four Square. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Police are appealing for information regarding a hit and run in Stratford.

They are looking for any information that could help locate the vehicle which struck a pedestrian on Broadway in Stratford on Thursday, May 26.

The incident occurred at the southern end of Broadway shortly before 6pm. The vehicle struck a pedestrian on the pedestrian crossing outside the Four Square and then left the scene.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured newer-model ute, with no canopy. The pedestrian was seriously injured and remains in Taranaki Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any other information that may assist police, to contact 105 and quote file number 220527/6682.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.