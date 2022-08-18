There are multiple potholes between Eltham and New Plymouth. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

There are multiple potholes between Eltham and New Plymouth. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

With multiple potholes between Eltham and New Plymouth, and multiple road closures and flooding around the region, Taranaki motorists are urged to drive with caution.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take care when driving and avoid unnecessary travel, as heavy rain causes road closures and flooding across Taranaki.

MetService has extended the heavy rain warning for the region until midnight tonight.

Between New Eltham and New Plymouth, there are a number of potholes along the state highway.

Waka Kotahi crews are working to repair the damage and reduce further deterioration of the road during the wet weather before longer-term repairs can take place.

With roadworks taking place, people are asked to be mindful of crews clearing hazards off the roads and the temporary speed limits.

The police are also urging motorists to take care, with the rain causing surface flooding and potholes.

Drivers are asked to delay driving if they can, but if they must go out, to increase their following distance, drive to the conditions, keep headlights on and drive slow.

Current closures:

State Highway 45: SH45 is closed south of Manaia near Inaha Rd due to rising water levels. There is also surface flooding in other areas of SH45, with temporary speed limits in place.

State Highway 3 Mt Messenger: Throughout the day there will be intermittent closures at Mt Messenger on SH3 in order for crews to repair damage caused by several large slips that have occurred during the heavy rainfall.

Flooding and temporary speed restrictions:

SH3 Inglewood to Egmont Village: Road users are asked to take care and adhere to temporary speed restrictions between Inglewood and Egmont Village on SH3 due to surface flooding.

SH3 New Plymouth to Eltham: Heavy rain has resulted in a large number of potholes between New Plymouth and Eltham. Multiple temporary speed limits are in place and road users are asked to take care.

Waka Kotahi asks motorists to check for road closures on the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner (journeys.nzta.govt.nz) before travel, and stay alert for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, slips, potholes, fallen trees or branches and downed powerlines.