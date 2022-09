Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible. Photo/ File

Motorists are advised to avoid State Highway 43 after a logging truck rolled on the road.

A police spokesperson says the incident happened around midday today.

The spokesperson says no one is injured but the road is blocked due to logs spilling across both lanes between Crown and Bredow roads.

Police advise people to try using an alternative route and to expect delays while work takes place to clear the road.