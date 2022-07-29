The course will cover a variety of topics, including settling a baby and their sleep needs. Photo/ Supplied

As every Taranaki parent knows, people who say they "sleep like a baby" usually don't have one.

But help is at hand thanks to a new online course from Whānau Āwhina Plunket. The organisation has launched the sleep and settling pēpi course where parents can learn more about getting to know their baby's cues, find out what helps babies sleep and settle, and get tips for knowing when their baby is showing signs they are ready to sleep.

Principal clinical adviser Karen Magrath says some of the most common questions to PlunketLine nurses are how to know when a baby is tired, how to get babies to sleep, and how to re-settle them if they wake.

"We get lots of questions about sleep and it's no wonder. New parents quickly learn that sleep, or a lack of it, affects everyone in the household.

"We have worked with sleep experts, and parents and whānau, to create this online course on pēpi sleep and settling, so everyone in the whānau can get a bit more shut-eye and feel more confident with managing their baby's sleep patterns."

The sleep and settling course covers a variety of topics including what affects your baby's sleep, parents and whānau expectations, normal sleep for pēpi, healthy and safe sleep, signs that your pēpi is tired and where to get help.



The content is broken into relevant bite-sized chunks so people access the information as they need it, without having to complete the whole course.

"Expectant parents know their days of restful slumbers may be numbered, but nothing quite prepares you for the reality of pēpi sleep.

"But our experienced nurses have shared a few tricks of the trade, and we hope the sleep and settling course will help everyone in the whānau get a bit more of that elusive and all-important rest."

The sleep and settling pēpi course is available at https://plunket.my.intuto.com/MediaVault/SharedResources/Plunket/sleep_and_settling_baby/content/index.html#/