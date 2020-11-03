Plenty of treats and no tricks at Stratford Speedway Halloween party

Forty children dressed up for the Halloween party.

There were plenty of treats but no tricks at the Stratford Speedway Halloween party.

Just like the racing, the Halloween party was postponed by a day at Stratford Speedway, with the Monster Lolly Scramble and Halloween Costume Competition taking place on Sunday, November 1.

The event, thought up by Stratford Speedway publicity officer Kim Sharpe, proved popular with around 40 kids dressed up in a range of colorful costumes and taking part in the competition.

The kids added a bright cheery addition to the day's racing and were also joined by a few adults and drivers who took part in the fun as well.

As well as their prize packs, winners were treated to some laps on the track in the Grand Parade and then spent the afternoon watching the racing from a corporate box.